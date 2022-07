Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up Tour de France heat

Mads Pedersen became the third Dane to win a stage on this year's Tour de France when an escape group beat the peloton to Saint-Etienne on a baking-hot dash across the Rhone Valley on Friday as riders braced to face temperatures of up to 40 degrees this weekend

Sainttienne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Mads Pedersen became the third Dane to win a stage on this year's Tour de France when an escape group beat the peloton to Saint-Etienne on a baking-hot dash across the Rhone Valley on Friday as riders braced to face temperatures of up to 40 degrees this weekend.

His countryman Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead, which he claimed by winning stage 11, while Magnus Cort Nielsen won stage 10 in a Tour de France that had started with three days in Denmark.

A bunch sprint had been expected on this 193km Stage 13 run from the foot of the Alps but as the heavier built riders, who dominate the sprints, began to struggle in the searing temperatures, a seven-rider break began to dream of a stage win.