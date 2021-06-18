UrduPoint.com
Danish Football Player Eriksen Discharged From Hospital

Muhammad Rameez 17 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the EURO 2020 match against Finland, has been discharged from a hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the EURO 2020 match against Finland, has been discharged from a hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Friday.

"Eriksen was successfully operated on and was discharged from the hospital today. He has already visited his teammates. He will then return to his family," the union said in a statement.

