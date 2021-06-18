Danish Football Player Eriksen Discharged From Hospital

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the EURO 2020 match against Finland, has been discharged from a hospital, the Danish Football Union said on Friday

"Eriksen was successfully operated on and was discharged from the hospital today. He has already visited his teammates. He will then return to his family," the union said in a statement.