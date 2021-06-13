Danish Footballer Eriksen Suffered Cardiac Arrest During Saturday Match - Team Coach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch during the EURO 2020 match against Finland, Kasper Hjulmand, the Danish national team main coach said on Sunday.

"Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest," Hjulmand said during the press conference.

The soccer player collapsed on the pitch during the match on Saturday.

Medics had to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The footballer was carried out of the pitch on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Now his condition is stable, the preliminary diagnostics did not reveal complications.

The match was initially suspended but then resumed after a lengthy delay. Finland won 1-0 due to the efforts of striker Joel Pohjanpalo who scored the only goal at 60th minute.