Danish Javed plays powerfully to excel in Chairman Wapda Golf Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Danish Javed of Gymkhana made himself appeared as a front-runner with an empowered looking score of gross 72 at the end of the first day's play of 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship, here on Friday at Lahore Gymkhana course.

The champion combatters of the game entered the arena and they beamed with high spirited display of golfing prowess and capabilities and came up with remarkable performances.

Most prominent one of the first round turned out to be as the son of a champion golfer who now wins in veterans category and brother of a golf professional, Danish Javed endorsed his relationship with golf and much is expected from this youngster and leaders of golf expect him to raise his game to heights of ascendancy.

He did not disappoint in the course of the first round performance as he played with full command and control hitting artfully from the tees and precisely from the fairways. Helped by five gleaming birdies and eleven regulation pars, he remained a symbol of excellence although that excellence was slightly marred by a double bogie on the 4th hole and on bogies holes 9 and 18.

Competition wise, Danish Javed finds quite a few capable competitors right on his heels.Muhammed Shoaib of Gymkhana is one and Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison another.

Mohammad Shoaib is placed at a score of gross 73 while Nouman Ilyas is at 74. Both Shoaib and Nouman are highly rated in terms of talent and ability and are working strenuously on their technical skills.

In the 18 holes today Friday, Shoaib started off with straight nine regulation pars ,adding two more perfect looking pars on the 10th and 11th holes before encountering a bogie on the 12th hole, which was neutralised by a zestful birdie on the 15th hole and another morale boosting one on the 16th hole but then a mistimed shot on the closing 18th hole fetched him a double bogie tainting his card somewhat and now he eagerly awaits the second round on Saturday when he hopes to launch himself. As for Nouman Ilyas he too has played with presence of mind and adeptness and though he is placed third, he hopes to overtake even his most ardent adversaries in the rounds to come.

Other competent amateurs in line for honors are Qasim Ali Khan, who is also placed at a score of gross 74 followed by four other technically adept ones who are bunched together at a score of gross 75. They are Ahmed Sultan Kiyani, Wajahat Ali Khan, Salman Jehangir and Nasir Irshad. Ahmed Zafar Hayat and Ahmed Jibran are at 76.