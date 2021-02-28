Danish of Islamabad wins Gabin Jabba Uphill Cycling title

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) ::Danish Ahmad of the Islamabad Cycling Club clinched the 5 kilometers Uphill cycling trophy in the Gabin Jabba Snow and Culture Festival held in the beautiful Swat Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Known social worker of the area and elder brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally awarded trophies, medals and cash prizes among the position holders of the various snow games part of the Festival. Assistant Commissioner Swat Latif Khan, President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain, Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad, Sara Nisar of Pakhtunkhwa Archery Club, international skier who represented Pakistan in the Winter Games Tariq Khan, large number of spectators were also present.

On the last day of the three-day festival, cycling competitions were held while famous Pashto singers Humayun Khan and Moeez sang beautiful songs. The three-day Gabin Jabba Snow Festival, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the Swat District Administration, came to an end with a lot of memories. The most beautiful and difficult five-kilometer Uphill Cycle Race was started from Loka village and ended at the Gabin Jabba Top out of total 62 cyclists took part in the race and only 16 cyclists completed the difficult terrain.

There were three different categories of Senior, Junior and Mountain Bike. In the Junior category, Aurangzeb of Islamabad came first, Abuzar, also from Islamabad got second position while Walid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged the third position.

Similarly, Bahar Ali of KP bagged the first position, Abbas of Islamabad got second position while Luqman of Islamabad remained third.

Danish paddled off and got the lead right from the start, finished the race after cross most difficulture and Uphill race, Usman of Islamabad and Sajid of KP got second and third position respectively.

Talking to the media, Danish said that he had recently won the first position in the Kalam Road Cycle Race. The race consisted of continuous climbing which he had to work hard on. He said that it is the most beautiful cycling track, surrounded by the highest mountains covered with snow on both sides. He said, "I am very happy because my country is no less than Switzerland. Holding such tourism events will boost tourism." Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan. Police, 1122 personnel and traffic police have made all arrangements for the safety of cyclists on main Mingora-Gabin Jabba Road. There were a large number of spectators on both sides of the road to witness the cycling race. At the end of the event, prizes were distributed among the athletes who secured positions in various sports.

A grand Music was also arranged in the closing ceremony in which famous Pashto singers Humayun and Moeez entertained the audience. It is to be noted that Snow Sports and Culture Festival was organized for the first time in Gabin Jabba, a beautiful place in Swat Valley in which snow marathon, mass kashi, tug of war, Teqball, snow judo, archery and cycling competitions were organized while tourists and their children enjoyed a lot.

Leading Pashto singers including Humayun Khan, Moeez, Shahid Ali, Khalid Malik, Shaukat Mehmood, Almas Khan, President Pride of Performance awards winners Zardad Bulbul, Said Rehman Shinoo entertained the tourists. Playland, Magic Show, Handicraft Stalls, Tourist Information Disc, Khattak and FC Dance made the festival memorable.