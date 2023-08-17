Open Menu

Danish Overjoyed For Being Conferred With Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 17, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Top squash player Danish Atlas Khan was brimming with joy for being conferred with one of the highest Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz said he was excited and grateful for the honour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Top squash player Danish Atlas Khan was brimming with joy for being conferred with one of the highest Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz said he was excited and grateful for the honour.

Danish, who was conferred with the award for on his outstanding achievements for the country in the field of Squash, said, "I'm very excited to hear the news and I'm grateful to the president for honouring me with the said award".

Danish Atlas Khan is Asian Games Gold Medalist and 5 times Asian Squash Champion he has won 35 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals, 16 Bronze Medals for Pakistan.

Danish who was the nephew of former world squash champion Jansher Khan, had also offered his unconditional services for the country.

"Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was making all-out efforts to promote and encourage the game. PSF was providing players with squash facilities and spending hefty amounts on making squash courts," he told APP.

Danish, who won the silver medal in the World Junior team championship in Ecuador in 2010 as a team captain and bronze medal in World Junior Championship, said, "The more courts and academies there will be, the more talent will come to fore," he said.

/EXL

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Ecuador Gold Silver Bronze Top Asia

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Advanced Technolog ..

21 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin ..

Palestinian killed, health worker injured in Jenin Raid

14 minutes ago
 ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit ..

ECP Sets Deadline for Political Parties to Submit 2022-23 Financial Statements

14 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 179 points

PSX turns around, gains 179 points

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting expert ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary accredits 29 accounting experts within training programme of ..

1 hour ago
 Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Mi ..

Hong Kong aims to attract investments from UAE, Middle East at &#039;Belt and Ro ..

1 hour ago
Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

Domestic help torture case: Judge made OSD

1 hour ago
 PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime securi ..

PNS SAIF visits Dubai for regional maritime security patrol deployment

9 minutes ago
 Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New Yor ..

Muhammad Kamran Awan: The Visionary Behind New York Warriors in the USA’s Firs ..

2 hours ago
 Turkiye's short-term foreign debt stock at $162.8B ..

Turkiye's short-term foreign debt stock at $162.8B

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

9 minutes ago
 Another woman arrested over charges of torturing t ..

Another woman arrested over charges of torturing teenage maid

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports