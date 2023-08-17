Danish overjoyed for being conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Top squash player Danish Atlas Khan was brimming with joy for being conferred with one of the highest Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz said he was excited and grateful for the honour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ):Top squash player Danish Atlas Khan was brimming with joy for being conferred with one of the highest Civil Award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz said he was excited and grateful for the honour.

Danish, who was conferred with the award for on his outstanding achievements for the country in the field of Squash, said, "I'm very excited to hear the news and I'm grateful to the president for honouring me with the said award".

Danish Atlas Khan is Asian Games Gold Medalist and 5 times Asian Squash Champion he has won 35 Gold Medals, 20 Silver Medals, 16 Bronze Medals for Pakistan.

Danish who was the nephew of former world squash champion Jansher Khan, had also offered his unconditional services for the country.

"Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) was making all-out efforts to promote and encourage the game. PSF was providing players with squash facilities and spending hefty amounts on making squash courts," he told APP.

Danish, who won the silver medal in the World Junior team championship in Ecuador in 2010 as a team captain and bronze medal in World Junior Championship, said, "The more courts and academies there will be, the more talent will come to fore," he said.

/EXL