Danish Soccer Player Christian Eriksen Collapses During EURO Match Vs Finland

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:35 PM

Danish Soccer Player Christian Eriksen Collapses During EURO Match vs Finland

Christian Eriksen, the player of the Danish national team, has collapsed during the EURO 2020 match against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Christian Eriksen, the player of the Danish national team, has collapsed during the EURO 2020 match against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Medics had to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The footballer was carried out of the pitch on a stretcher. His current condition is unknown. The match was suspended.

More Stories From Sports

