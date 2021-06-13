UrduPoint.com
Danish Soccer Star Eriksen Remains In Stable Condition In Hospital After Collapse - Union

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Danish Soccer Star Eriksen Remains in Stable Condition in Hospital After Collapse - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Denmark and Inter Milan soccer star Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during a Euro 2020 game on Saturday, remains in hospital in a stable condition, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Sunday.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the DBU said in a statement published on Twitter.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch while trying to retrieve a throw in during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

Danish captain Simon Kjaer has been hailed a hero after giving his teammate urgent medical assistance as first responders rushed to give Eriksen CPR.

After a lengthy delay, the teams returned to play the second half of Saturday's game. Finland registered a 1-0 victory thanks to a 60th minute goal by striker Joel Pohjanpalo.

