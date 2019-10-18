UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Striker Larsen Gets Two-year Australia Doping Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:46 PM

Danish striker Larsen gets two-year Australia doping ban

Former Adelaide United striker Ken Ilso Larsen was banned Friday for two years by Australian authorities after testing positive for cocaine.

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Adelaide United striker Ken Ilso Larsen was banned Friday for two years by Australian authorities after testing positive for cocaine.

The presence of benzoylecgonine -- the drug's main byproduct -- was detected during a test in January.

Larsen was provisionally suspended in March while an investigation was conducted by the Australian sports Anti-Doping Authority.

The Dane has since left the club and was Friday slapped with a lengthy ban.

"Football Federation Australia has imposed a period of suspension of two years, to run from the date of Mr Larsen's provisional suspension," the governing body said.

The 32-year-old joined Adelaide last year after a stint in Malaysia following a career spent mostly in Denmark and Germany.

Related Topics

Football Australia Sports Germany Adelaide Malaysia Denmark January March From

Recent Stories

PCB removes Sarfraz Ahmad from National Cricket Te ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to have access to UAE labour market's dat ..

3 minutes ago

Golf: CJ Cup second round scores

3 minutes ago

Caracas' Ambassador to UN Says Venezuela Joining U ..

4 minutes ago

Teacher dies in Malakand accident in Malakand

4 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation launched on chehlum ro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.