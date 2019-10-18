Danish striker Larsen gets two-year Australia doping ban

Former Adelaide United striker Ken Ilso Larsen was banned Friday for two years by Australian authorities after testing positive for cocaine.

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Adelaide United striker Ken Ilso Larsen was banned Friday for two years by Australian authorities after testing positive for cocaine.

The presence of benzoylecgonine -- the drug's main byproduct -- was detected during a test in January.

Larsen was provisionally suspended in March while an investigation was conducted by the Australian sports Anti-Doping Authority.

The Dane has since left the club and was Friday slapped with a lengthy ban.

"Football Federation Australia has imposed a period of suspension of two years, to run from the date of Mr Larsen's provisional suspension," the governing body said.

The 32-year-old joined Adelaide last year after a stint in Malaysia following a career spent mostly in Denmark and Germany.