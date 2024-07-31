Danish Table Tennis Star Nearly Paralysed Eyes Heroic Olympic Medal
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) For Danish table-tennis player Anders Lind, just making the Paris Olympics is a triumph over adversity: after breaking two vertebrae in a serious car crash, he feared he would never walk again.
Now the 25-year-old is into an improbable Olympic last 16 and dreaming of a medal that would represent an extraordinary battle against the odds.
When doctors x-rayed his spine after the crash in 2021, "they said maybe I'll never walk normally again," an emotional Lind told AFP after his win on Wednesday.
"They said maybe I'll have some nerve damage, and that with the bones that broke, there was a 70-80 percent probability that I would be paralysed," he added.
Even if he could walk again, none of the doctors he saw said he would be able to resume top-level sport -- news he said sent him spiralling into depression.
"I cried for a week straight. Table tennis was my life... I don't want to work in an office, I have too much energy, I need to be active," he said.
But with the help of a corset and zimmer frame, Lind began the long road to recovery that has taken him to performing in front of a packed Olympic crowd in Paris.
First walking 20 metres, then 40, then 50, he said he felt like an old man staggering along with his walking support.
Progress was faster than doctors could have dreamed of, however, and three months later, he again picked up his beloved bat.
"Then I knew, OK, I'm going to be back. I don't know how good I'm going to be, but I'll be back," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball9 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph9 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles9 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold9 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold9 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil9 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly9 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results9 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend11 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters13 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career14 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists14 hours ago