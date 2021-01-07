Daniyal ur Rehman clinched the amateur title of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, which was underway here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Daniyal ur Rehman clinched the amateur title of the 13th National Tenpin Bowling Championship, which was underway here at the Leisure Arena Bowling Club, F-9 Park.

Daniyal who was the son of President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling (PTBF), Ijaz ur Rehman won the Amateur title with 361 points while Amina Roshi secured second position with 321 points and Alina obtained third position with 319 points.

In the Deaf event, Qasim Asad bagged first position with 347 points while Azam Khan and Ghazanfer Iqbal got second and third positions with 284 points and 281 points, respectively.

In the Women event, Alina won the title with 320 points while Amna got second position with 318 points and Noor bagged third position with 270 points. The championship will continue till January 10.

A total of 137 players from all over the country were featuring in the championship which would run till January 10. As many as six competitions would be held in the championship including Singles, Double, Team, Women, Amateur and Deaf event.

The semifinals would be played on January 9, and finals on January 10. A total of Rs one million cash award would be distributed among players along with trophies and certificates.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza who was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the championship, said that sports culture should be revived in the country.

"The presence of players from all the provinces in the championship will improve the skills of players," she said.

Senator Mirza Afridi, Director General Pakistan Sports board Dr. Arshad Mahmood and President Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Ijaz-ur-Rehman, were also present on the occasion.

She said the time was not far when Pakistan would be known internationally in the game of tenpin bowling just like cricket and hockey. "Pakistan will host the upcoming South Asian Games and all stakeholders (provinces, sports federations, Pakistan Olympic Association) will be on the same page to make this event a big success and making the country proud," she said.

Dr Fehmida said the talent (younger generation) at the grassroots level needs to be nurtured. "Media should also give sports a part in their prime time," she said.

On the idea of establishing a sports city, the minister said she would present the said idea to the Prime Minister. "The foundation of strong Pakistan should be laid by promoting merit culture," she said.

Ijaz said the Pakistan Sports Complex should be turned into a sports city. "We just need the government's patronage to bring players to the country for international events," he said.

The said championship was prior scheduled to be held in Karachi from December 25 to 30, but was shifted to Islamabad due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.