UrduPoint.com

Danty Returns For La Rochelle Ahead Of Champions Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Danty returns for La Rochelle ahead of Champions Cup final

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :France centre Jonathan Danty and back row muscle Yoan Tanga and Levani Botia are set to return from injury to bolster La Rochelle's Top 14 hopes on Saturday, a week before the Atlantic coast side take on Leinster in the Champions Cup final.

Ronan O'Gara's team travel down to the Mediterranean to face last season's Top 14 champions Montpellier knowing that just a single point from the penultimate round of matches in the regular season will be enough to send them directly into the playoff semi-finals.

Teams finishing third to sixth will be forced to play an extra match in the play-offs.

Danty missed the Champions Cup semi-final win over Exeter after suffering a rib injury in mid-April but the powerhouse centre is ready to return.

Fijian Botia had to observe a 10-day rest protocol after being concussed against Exeter. Tanga has recovered from a thigh injury.

"They are all fit and ready for this weekend," said backs coach Sebastien Boboul on Thursday.

"They will have some game time, some may have more than others depending on how they quickly they find their rhythm.

" Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre, meanwhile, has dropped two of his international heavyweights Mohamed Haouas and Paul Willemse after a dressing room bust-up following their loss to bottom club Brive last weekend.

Despite that win, Brive will be relegated if they lose to Castres and Perpignan topple the leaders Toulouse.

Toulouse booked their place in the semis last weekend with an impressive win over Bordeaux-Begles but another six teams are realistically still in the hunt for the final four places, including eighth-placed Bayonne who must beat Clermont to stay in the race.

Third-placed Stade Francais (64 points) look sure to pick up a play-off berth but Sunday's opponents Lyon (60) will be feeling the heat while Racing92 (61) face a tough battle at home to Toulon (57). that game being played in Le Havre because Bruce Springsteen will be in concert at La Defence Arena, Racing's regular home ground.

Fixtures: Saturday (1500 unless stated) Perpignan v Toulouse (1300), Bayonne v Clermont, Brive v Castres, Montpellier v La Rochelle, Bordeaux-Begles v Pau Racing 92 v Toulon (1905)SundayStade Francais v Lyon (1905)

Related Topics

France Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Brive Toulouse La Rochelle Le Havre Lyon Tanga Exeter May Sunday All From Top Race Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th May 2023

43 minutes ago
 Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for ..

Arts can&#039;t be a side curriculum anymore for today’s school children, say ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III&#039;s Coronation reception hosted b ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President, French President hold talks to furt ..

UAE President, French President hold talks to further strengthen strategic partn ..

9 hours ago
 UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to ..

UAE spearheading pragmatic, realistic approach to decarbonization: Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.