Danyal Bags Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Danyal Ijaz has won the 6th ITBA Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup at Leisure City Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.
Danyal obtained first position with 370 points while Waqas Parekh got 2nd position with 330 points and Rana Shehzad remained 3rd.
Players of Islamabad took part in the tournament.
General Secretary, Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association, Saleem Baig who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the players.
