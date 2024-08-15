Danyal Ijaz Lifts 6th ITBA Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Danyal Ijaz won 6th ITBA Independence Tenpin Bowling Cup at Leisure City Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Danyal Ijaz exhibited standout performance to finish at the too with 370 points, whereas Waqas Parekh ended second with 330 points.
Rana Shehzad secured third position.
Bowlers from Islamabad took part in the tournament.
General Secretary, Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association Saleem Baig, who was the chief guest gave away the prizes to the players.
