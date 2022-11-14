UrduPoint.com

Danyial, Noor Bag Tenpin Bowling C'ship Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Danyial, Noor bag Tenpin Bowling C'ship titles

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Danyial Ur Rehman and Noor lifted men and women's titles of the Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship, respectively at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Junaid Khan and Rana Afzaal Akhtar got second and third positions in the men's singles respectively.

Chief Executive Officer, Taha Mall Rawalpindi, Malik Riaz Khan who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony distributed Cash Award, Trophies to the winners.

Danyial Ur Rehman received Winner Trophy with Rs.10,000.00 cash award and Junaid Khan got Runner up Trophy with Rs.7,000.00 Cash award while Rana Afzaal Akhtar begged Rs.3, 000.

00 cash award as third prize.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

In the men's singles event, Danyial Ur Rehman got 1st postion with 421 scores and Junaid khan obtained second position with 368 scores while Rana Afzal secured third positions with 359 scores.

In the Women's event, Noor lifted women's titles with 165 scores while Rozeena obtained second position with 124 scores and Nadia secured 3rd position with 66 scores.

The Championship is being played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association in collaboration with PakistanTenpin Bowling Federation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Malik Riaz Rawalpindi Junaid Khan Women Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

39 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest i ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb reacts to Imran Khan's latest interview

1 hour ago
 PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against a ..

PTI files pleas in SC registries for FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance befor ..

Dar gets permanent exemption from appearance before NAB court

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in ..

PM Shehbaz returns Pakistan after extended stay in London

3 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.