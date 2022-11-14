ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Danyial Ur Rehman and Noor lifted men and women's titles of the Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Championship, respectively at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

Junaid Khan and Rana Afzaal Akhtar got second and third positions in the men's singles respectively.

Chief Executive Officer, Taha Mall Rawalpindi, Malik Riaz Khan who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony distributed Cash Award, Trophies to the winners.

Danyial Ur Rehman received Winner Trophy with Rs.10,000.00 cash award and Junaid Khan got Runner up Trophy with Rs.7,000.00 Cash award while Rana Afzaal Akhtar begged Rs.3, 000.

00 cash award as third prize.

President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.

In the men's singles event, Danyial Ur Rehman got 1st postion with 421 scores and Junaid khan obtained second position with 368 scores while Rana Afzal secured third positions with 359 scores.

In the Women's event, Noor lifted women's titles with 165 scores while Rozeena obtained second position with 124 scores and Nadia secured 3rd position with 66 scores.

The Championship is being played under the auspices of Islamabad Tenpin Bowling Association in collaboration with PakistanTenpin Bowling Federation.