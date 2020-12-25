Dar Academy and Fiaz Academy in final of SBP U17 Boys Hockey Tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Dar Hockey academy Lahore and Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha qualified for the final of SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 here on Friday.

The final will be played tomorrow, Saturday at National Hockey Stadium at 2.30pm.

Dar Hockey Academy beat Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha by 3-2 in the first match after getting the match winning goal in the last minute.

Sufian Khan, Abdur Rehman and Kashif Siddique scored one goal each from Dar Hockey Academy while Fiaz Hockey Academy's Waleed demonstrated excellent hockey skills and struck two goals but failed to save his team from a narrow defeat.

Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy outplayed Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy by 2-0 margin in the second match. Mohammad Ahmed and Mohammad Uzair netted one goal each for the winning team.

Dar Hockey Academy Lahore team won all of their league matches and stormed into the final while Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha booked a place in the title clash on the basis of no better goal average in the event.