UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dar Hockey Academy To Get AHF Affiliation

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Dar Hockey Academy to get AHF affiliation

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :For the last many years, Dar Hockey Academy is serving as the biggest reservoir of players in Pakistan at all the tiers: National team, national age group sides and domestic teams.

The Lahore-based academy grooms talent scouted from all over the country.

For international exposure, the Academy has gone on six tours of leading European hockey nations, Holland, Belgium and Germany, besides visiting Asian hockey powers India and Malaysia.

In recognition of its immense services to Pakistan hockey, CEO of the Asian Hockey Federation, Tayyab Ikram has announced that the Dar HA would be granted affiliation to the AHF.

The affiliation entails Dar Academy to various benefits. AHF would facilitate the academy in arranging its training tours to the member countries. The continental federation may also send qualified coaches/trainers to the academy for a certain period. Likewise, academy's coaches could attend the AHF`s courses.

Tayyab Ikram also donated Rs 500,000/ to the Dar Academy from his own pocket, apart from two goalkeeper kits.

Dar Academy's President, former Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar expressed his gratitude to Tayyab Ikram, ``The affiliation will go a long way towards further enhancing academy's efforts to nurture the young talent in Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Germany Young Tours Belgium Malaysia Netherlands May Gold Olympics All From Asia

Recent Stories

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

31 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

1 hour ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.