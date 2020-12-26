UrduPoint.com
Dar Hockey Academy Win SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Title

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:02 PM

Dar Hockey Academy Lahore trounced Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha by 3-1 in the final of SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 here on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Dar Hockey academy Lahore trounced Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha by 3-1 in the final of SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 here on Saturday.

Earlier Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy defeated Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy by 3-1 in the 3rd/4th position match.

It is pertinent to mention here that SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament was organized under the auspices of sports board Punjab and Dar Hockey Academy.

Director General Sports Punjab has congratulated the Dar Hockey Academy Lahore for winning the title. He also appreciated the performance of other participating teams.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh further said: "We are making collective efforts with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the revival of hockey. Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will organize more hockey events to trace fresh hockey talent," he said.

CEO Hi-Tech Grain Limited Dr M Arshad was the chief guest on this occasion. Besides him, Olympians, Hasan Sardar, Dr Tariq Aziz, Manzoor Junior, Tahir Zaman, Tauqeer Dar, organizing secretary Danish Kaleem and a large number of hockey enthusiasts were also present there to witness exciting final day matches.

Aqeel Ahmed of Dar Hockey Academy opened the account in the 14th minute through a penalty corner goal. Fiaz Hockey Academy leveled the score in 24th minute field goal scored by M Shoaib. After a long battle from both teams, Abdur Rehman of Dar Hockey Academy converted a penalty corner and took the lead in 47th minute. After just minutes, M Arslan of Dar Hockey Academy strengthened his team's position by scoring a beautiful field goal.

Later, the victorious Dar Hockey Academy team was awarded the winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs at the prize distribution ceremony. The runners-up Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha got Rs one lakh cash prize followed by Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy Gojra (Rs 50,000) and Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy Gojra (Rs 25,000).

Following is the detail of other prize-winners: Best player of the Tournament Abuzar of Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha (Rs 25,000). Mostgoals of the Tournament Abdur Rehman of Dar Hockey Academy (Rs 25,000). Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament Abdur Rehman (Rs 10,000), Man of the Final Match Sufian of Dar Hockey Academy(Rs 10,000).

