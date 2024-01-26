Dara Dostan Atish Club wins Peshawar Premier Football League title

Enthusiastic Dara Dostan Atish Club of Dara Adam Khail clinched the trophy of the Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I after defeating Striker Defenders of Peshawar on a penalty shoot-out before playing a goalless draw in the stipulated 90-minute time

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Enthusiastic Dara Dostan Atish Club of Dara Adam Khail clinched the trophy of the Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I after defeating Striker Defenders of Peshawar on a penalty shoot-out before playing a goalless draw in the stipulated 90-minute time.

The vociferous crowd at the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium saw a battle between Dara Dostan Atish Club and Strikers Defenders Club and responded well with their cheering hands. The players of both Dara Dostan Atish Club and Strikers Defenders of Peshawar City made some incisive rallies of attacks but both failed to score any goal due to poor finishing.

After the goalless first half, the second half also ended goal-less and to decide the fate of the match both the teams were awarded five each penalty kicks on which the goal-keeper of Dara Dostan Atish Club Ihsan thwarted all attempts of the Strikers Defenders team which the services of some players from Chaman, Quetta, Balochistan as well.

The final match after a thrilling and nerve-wracking contest was decided on penalty kicks in Dara Dostan Atish Club defeated SDFC by 4-3 and became the champions. The honour was claimed at the closing ceremony of the final match played at Tahamas Football Stadium, Peshawar.

CEO Spartax Fazaldino, a UK-based footballer, specially visited to see the League, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed the prizes to the players. Chairman Organizing Committee Khalid Afridi, international footballer Basit Kamal and veteran footballer Syed Zahir Shah among others were present while thousands of spectators witnessed the thrill-packed match.

Later, the decision was made on penalty kicks in which Dara Dostan Atish's team won 4-3 when Dara's promising goalkeeper Ihsan saved two timely attempts to give his team a most deserving victory. He was also declared the best goalkeeper of the League.

Special guest Fazaldino said that the organizers are commendable for organizing the best event in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein hundreds and thousands of spectators turned up for every match. He said that the performance of the players can be further improved by organizing competitions wherein the players could get a chance to show their hidden talent appropriately.

He said that the football talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is quite high but to improve further, the continuity of activities should be maintained in this way. He said that it is hoped that next time a football league will be organized at the country level wherein teams from other provinces would also be invited. Earlier, in the first semi-final, SDFC Peshawar defeated Dara 90 by 4-2 in a thrilling match while in the second semi-final, Dara Dostan Atish Club defeated Popo Islamabad by 2-1 in another thrilling match.

In the end, Fazaldino gave away trophies and a cash prize of Rs. 100,000 to the winners and a Rs 50,000 cash runners-up trophy to the DSFC team. During the ceremony, a firework also attracted a large crowd.

