Dara Nangyali defeated Hazara Tigers in Peshawar Football League Season 5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Dara Nangyali team defeated Hazara Tigers by 1-0 and match between Akakhel Strikers and Akakhel King ended with a goal-less draw in the Peshawar Football League Season-5 at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium here on Tuesday.

Former captain of the Pakistan team, the former Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association, Basit Kamal, was the chief guest, along with the chief organizer, Chairman of the Youth Glam Welfare Organization, Gul Haider, International Football Gohar Zaman, and other important personalities were present.

The ongoing Peshawar Football League continues in full swing, in which Dara Nangyali team defeated Hazara Tigers after a sensational match. The first-half of the match between the two teams remained goal less. In the 58th minute of the second-half, Khursheed Alam scored a goal for the Dara Nangyali team to give his team a one-goal victory.

The second match in the league was played between Akakhel Strikers and Akakhel King in which both the teams showed their best game but neither team managed to score a goal and the match ended in a goalless draw.