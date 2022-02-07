UrduPoint.com

Daredevil Ruud Holds His Nerve To Lead Big Air Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Beijing, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Norwegian freestyle ski daredevil Birk Ruud held his nerve to land his third jump after a previous crash on Monday to top the qualifiers for the men's Big Air final at the Winter Games.

The 21-year-old, who won the Olympic test event in 2019, threw down an early marker at Shougang Park by making five and a half gravity-defying twists on his first jump.

Despite a crash on his second attempt, Ruud held his nerve to land his third leap to top the rankings with 187.75 points going into Wednesday's final.

"I felt some real pressure after that second jump," admitted Ruud, sporting painted fingernails with the Olympic flags, with the Norwegian flag on each thumb.

"It felt really good to put down that last jump. To do that was amazing.

"I'm happy to set the bar, it's going to be a crazy final." He missed last month's X Games and several World Cup meets to recover from a knee injury and was relived to prove his form.

"My patience paid off," added Ruud, who plans to showcase his best tricks in the final.

Big Air, which already existed in its snowboard format at the Games, is making its Olympic debut as a freestyle ski event in Beijing.

Riders perform airborne tricks after leaping off a huge ramp. Points are awarded by six judges with each rider's best two of three jumps tallied up.

Ruud won back-to-back Big Air overall World Cup titles in 2020 and 2021, but faces stiff competition in the final.

USA rider Alexander Hall, who won the Big Air gold medal at last month's X Games, was just behind Ruud on 180.25 points.

Oliwer Magnusson finished third and the 2021 Big Air world champion can become the first male Swedish freestyle skier to win a medal at a Winter Games.

