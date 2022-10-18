Daren Sammy appointed head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League season eight

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League season eight

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy has been appointed as the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League season eight.

Darren Sammy was unavailable last season for Zalmi due to his commitment. Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi wrote in a Twitter message that he welcomes Darren Sammy once again to the Peshawar Zalmi family.

He said that as a former captain and head coach, Darren Sammy has always been the most important part of Peshawar Zalmi. "Along with this, Daren Sammy's role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan is also unforgettable, especially in the final of PSL 2, the enthusiasm with which Darren Sammy came to Pakistan and played the final will always be memorable", he said.

Daren Sammy in his message on Tuesday said that he is happy once again to be associated with Peshawar Zalmi.

"Peshawar Zalmi is my family and I am super excited for PSL season eight", said the former test cricketer.

Darren Sammy said that as captain for Peshawar Zalmi, Winning the trophy of PSL2 is one of the happy memories and now he is hopefull that the team will perform well in Pakistan Super League season eight as well. Darren Sammy, a two-time World T20 winner for West Indies, is considered the as one of the most successful captain in the T20 format.