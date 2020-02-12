UrduPoint.com
Daren Sammy Arrives In Pakistan To Play PSL

Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

The fans welcomed the player and made selfies with him after his arrival at the airport.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Daren Sammy, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, has arrived in Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League-V matches.

Taking to Twitter, Peshawar Zalmi Captain Daren Sami wrote that he is on his way in Pakistan and it is way more than cricket.

He wanted to express his emotions and love for playing cricket in Pakistan but could not for being non-native urdu speaker.

Peshawar Zalmi also shared video of Daren Sammy after his arrival at the airport to lead his team for upcoming PSL-V.

