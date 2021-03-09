Daren Sammy plays street cricket in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The 37-year old player scored fours and sixes with the tennis ball and inspired the youngsters who got excited to see him standing there among them in an open ground in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2021) Daren Sammy, head coach of Peshawar Zalmi, played street cricket with youngsters in Lahore.

Daren Sammy who was on his way to some place when he saw the boys playing cricket in a local ground and stepped out from his car and started batting.



Peshawar Zalmi shared the short clip of Zalmi playing street cricket in Lahore.





The player also shared his pictures of playing in the local ground.

