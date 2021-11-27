UrduPoint.com

Dark Horse Wins At Ski Cross World Cup In China

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:58 PM

Dark horse wins at Ski Cross World Cup in China

Russian Sergey Ridzik came out the dark horse winner in the men's race while world No.1 Sandra Naeslund of Sweden topped the women's podium as the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, also a Beijing 2022 test event, concluded here on Saturday

CHONGLI, China, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian Sergey Ridzik came out the dark horse winner in the men's race while world No.1 Sandra Naeslund of Sweden topped the women's podium as the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, also a Beijing 2022 test event, concluded here on Saturday.

Ridzik, ranked just the 47th in the world and having reached Saturday's finals on 24th in the qualification runs, defeated Brady Leman and Bastien Midol to lift the men's trophy.

The Russian started Saturday's competitions well, breaking through from his group in the last 16 round, quarterfinals and semifinals all with first-position finish.

The men's final saw Ridzik take the lead to reach the first record point after starting, but was overtaken by Frenchman Midol in the middle of the run. Leman, who was the eventual runner-up, was on third place for most of the time.

Dramatic change occurred in the sprint phase.

Midol landed with a slight stumble after a jumping point and was overtaken by Rizick, while Leman barely squeezed into the second place by leaning forward before hitting the line.

"This course is great and the competition is great, now I'm the champion and I'm also an Olympian, I wish I'll standing on the podium here again next February," said Ridzik.

World No. 1 Reece Howden suffered an early elimination in the last eight.

Not like the men's race, the women's top-ranked skiier Naeslund had advanced all the way as the top finisher. She also broke through the quarterfinal and semifinal group comfortably on Saturday.

Women's final witnessed Naeslund take the lead right away from the starting phase, while Fanny Smith fell to the fourth in the second record point but eventually finished the second. Marielle Berger Sabbatel got the third.

Related Topics

World Russia Beijing Lead Sweden February Women Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

1 minute ago
 Ancient bronze ware unearthed in China's Hunan

Ancient bronze ware unearthed in China's Hunan

1 minute ago
 Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 New air freight route links south China, Peru

New air freight route links south China, Peru

13 minutes ago
 Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated ..

Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated world heritage structures

18 minutes ago
 Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.