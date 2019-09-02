UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darmian Leaves Man United To Join Parma

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Darmian leaves Man United to join Parma

Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Italy full-back Matteo Darmian has joined Parma after four seasons with Manchester United, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined United from Torino in 2015, but fell out of favour after his first season and made only 14 Premier League appearances across the last two campaigns.

Parma said Darmian had signed a four-year deal, but did not reveal the transfer fee.

Darmian played 92 matches for United in total, scoring one goal, and has made 36 international appearances.

Parma, who finished 14th in Serie A last season, won 3-1 at Udinese on Sunday to bounce back from their opening-weekend loss to reigning champions Juventus.

Related Topics

Parma Italy Manchester United Sunday 2015 From Premier League Juventus

Recent Stories

Iran Welcomes Russia's Concept for Persian Gulf Se ..

36 seconds ago

Installation of walk-through gates, CCTV cameras a ..

38 seconds ago

Russia, Iran Want Gulf States to Agree on Acceptab ..

40 seconds ago

International Criminal Court prosecutor ordered to ..

42 seconds ago

2 drug peddlers arrested, 1kg charas seized in Kar ..

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punja ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.