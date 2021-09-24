UrduPoint.com

Darnold Double As Panthers Beat Texans To Stay Perfect

Muhammad Rameez 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Darnold double as Panthers beat Texans to stay perfect

Houston, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Sam Darnold rushed for two touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers maintained their perfect start to the season with a 24-9 victory over the depleted Houston Texans on Thursday.

Panthers quarterback Darnold opened the scoring for the Panthers with a five-yard rush midway through the first quarter and then sealed victory after barreling over from one yard in the fourth quarter to make it 24-9 with four minutes remaining.

It capped another composed performance from Darnold, who is rebuilding his career with Carolina after being jettisoned by the New York Jets after three seasons earlier this year.

The 24-year-old also threw for 304 yards from 23 of 34 attempts as the Panthers moved to 3-0 for the season with a well-deserved road victory.

But it was a rough debut for Texans quarterback Davis Mills, making his first career start in the absence of the injured Tyrod Taylor and Deshaun Watson, who remains in the cold as he battles multiple sexual assault allegations.

Although Mills found Anthony Miller for a second quarter touchdown, he was given a torrid first outing, finishing with 168 yards.

Victory came at a cost for the Panthers however, who lost star running back Christian McCaffrey with a hamstring injury in the first half.

The Panthers started on top, with Darnold leading an 88-yard drive midway through the first quarter before rushing for his first touchdown.

With both offenses struggling to generate momentum, the remainder of the half descended into a punting competition.

The Texans punted their next three possessions but were somehow still in the game as the half drew to a close.

Carolina's third punt of the half gave Houston one last chance to get on the board and this time Mills took his chance, making four completions to advance the ball upfield before finding Brandin Cooks for an 11-yard gain.

From there, Mills hit Miller in the end zone to make it 7-6. Kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point attempt.

The Panthers regained control when rookie running back Tommy Tremble rushed from seven yards to make it 14-6 before Zane Gonzalez's 21-yard field goal extended the lead to 17-6.

Slye's 53-yard field goal field goal put the Texans to within one score at 17-9 but Darnold's second rushing touchdown of the night made the game safe.

Related Topics

Injured Road Lead Houston New York Christian From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.