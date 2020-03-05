UrduPoint.com
Darren Appointed As Zalmi Head Coach

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

Darren appointed as Zalmi head coach

Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday appointed Darren Sammy as the head coach of the team for two years

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday appointed Darren Sammy as the head coach of the team for two years.

Addressing a press conference here at Pindi Stadium, Zalmi Director Cricket and bowling coach Mohammad Akram said Sammy has been with Zalmi for five seasons and has been loved by the players and coaching staff.

"He is an inspiration for the team and the Pakistani nation loves him," he said.

Akram said Sammy has a contract of a player cum coach with Zalmi. "If at anytime he thinks his form is good then he can also play for the team," he said.

He said now Wahab Riaz would lead the team.

Sammy said Zalmi was not just about cricket it is a family. "Last two years my form has not been the way I wanted and now it's time to lead the team in a different way," he said.

