Darren Sammy Asks People To Donate Generously In PM Corona Relief Fund

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi's head coach Darren Sammy has asked Pakistanis, living all across the world to donate generously in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

"Your prime minister has put in place a corona relief fund to help people of Pakistan. I'm asking you to donate generously. This will go a long way in helping Pakistan to fight this coronavirus pandemic," he said in a video message.

Persuading the people to contribute for the fund, he said it would help the country to conquer the pandemic situation.

"It is time for us to be our brothers' keeper. It will help so many people to survive in this trying time," he added.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's chairman Javed Afridi in a statement has said that coronavirus is affecting world economies and it can also hit Pakistan's economy. "I will request all please contribute in Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund with open hearts so that the government can help the needy people in this difficult time," he said.

