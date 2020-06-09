UrduPoint.com
Darren Sammy Is Angry For Experiencing Racism In IPL

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

Darren Sammy says he just learnt what that “Kalu” meant  when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) International cricketer Darren Sammy who played for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) said he experienced racism in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Darren Sammy who received huge love and respect in Pakistan posted on social media that he was angry just because he experienced racism while playing for Sunrisers during Indian Premier League (PSL). He remained silent over what he faced in India but broke it while responding to horrific incident of George Floyd in the US.

He wrote: “I just learnt what that “Kalu” meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL.

They call me and Prera by that name. I thought it meant strong stallion. My previous posts tells me something different and I’m angry,”.

In another post, he was seen smiling with Ishant Sharma and others. However, Darren said that he was angry.

Sammy in Pakistan was given honorary citizenship and he was much happy over love and respect he received from his fans during PSL matches—which was stopped due to fears of Coronavirus.

