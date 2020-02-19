Darren Sammy is getting honorary citizenship of Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi makes this revelation during trophy display ceremony held in National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Darren Sammy—the captain of Peshawar Zalmi—is getting Pakistani nationality as his application for the citizenship is lying on the table of President Arif Alvi, Peshawar Zalmi owner revealed.

Javed Afridi—the owner of Peshawar Zalmi—revealed this information during a meeting with Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ihsan Mani.

“We request Chairman sb that they want honorary citizenship for Darren Sammy and an application in this regard is also lying pending before the table of the President. So, please make a call and it will be done. There are emotional things about Darren Sammy which I will tell you at some other time but those notes were too emotional for Pakistan.

The owners and captains of PSL have gathered there in a ceremony held for trophy exhibition in Karachi.