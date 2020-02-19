UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Darren Sammy Is Getting Honorary Citizenship Of Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Darren Sammy is getting honorary citizenship of Pakistan

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi makes this revelation during trophy display ceremony held in National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2020) Darren Sammy—the captain of Peshawar Zalmi—is getting Pakistani nationality as his application for the citizenship is lying on the table of President Arif Alvi, Peshawar Zalmi owner revealed.

Javed Afridi—the owner of Peshawar Zalmi—revealed this information during a meeting with Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ihsan Mani.

“We request Chairman sb that they want honorary citizenship for Darren Sammy and an application in this regard is also lying pending before the table of the President. So, please make a call and it will be done. There are emotional things about Darren Sammy which I will tell you at some other time but those notes were too emotional for Pakistan.

The owners and captains of PSL have gathered there in a ceremony held for trophy exhibition in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Pakistan Super League Citizenship Arif Alvi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

US President is not yet confirm about trade deal w ..

17 minutes ago

CSR a good tool to help needy, alleviate poverty: ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General receives Chief Executive Off ..

26 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $56.68 a barrel T ..

44 minutes ago

Khalifa University to host Mubadala-Globalfoundrie ..

44 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review study to foresee ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.