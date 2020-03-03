UrduPoint.com
Darren Sammy Rejects Rumors Of “differences” Between Him And Javed Afridi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:26 PM

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” between him and Javed Afridi

Darren Sammy says that Javed Afridi is like his brother and Peshawar Zalmi was like a baby for him and refuted the differences.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi’s player Darren Sammy on Tuesday rejected all rumors of differences between him and the owner of his team Javed Afridi, saying that he loved Javed Afridi as my brother and Peshawar Zalmi was like his own baby.

Taking to Twitter, Darren Sammy said that he could not believe what was being said about his relationship with Javed Afridi—the owner of Peshawar Zalmi. He totally rejected all the rumors between him and Javed Afridi.

He wrote: “ I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro @JAfridi10 and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are u guys serious @PeshawarZalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us.

Absolutely nothing,”.

Before his tweet, there were rumors that he had developed serious differences with Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi and people started saying that perhaps he was no more part of this team and would not be allowed to play.

Earlier, he tweeted that people used other people until the completion of their demands. He wrot: “ I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans,”.

His tweet became the root cause of rumors about his differences with Peshawar Zalmi’s owner. People started saying that perhaps he had developed some differences with Javed Afridi.

