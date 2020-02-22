Darren Sammy to be honored with citizenship of Pakistan: PCB

(@fidahassanain)

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Peshawar Zalmi’s captain and West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy will be awarded honorary citizenship of Pakistan next month, Pakistan Cricket board has said.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board wrote: “President of Pakistan Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,”.

Sammy will be the first cricketer to receive honorary citizenship of Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi pushed the award of honorary citizenship to Sammy.