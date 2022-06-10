UrduPoint.com

Darul Uloom Taleem Ul Quran To Clash Nowshera Minority In Grand Soccer Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Darul Uloom Taleem Ul Quran to clash Nowshera Minority in grand soccer final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Darul Uloom Taleem Quran will clash against Nowshera Minority team of Bacha Gul XI to be played at Qayyum sports Complex on Saturday.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan and Director Youth Irfan Ullah will grace the occasion as guests. The final will start at 5.00 pm while the prize distribution ceremony will be organized at 6.00 p.m.

Earlier in the last league round match Darul Uloom Sarhad defeated Darul Uloom Chitral by 3-1 in a thrilling match played at a rattling pace. The match started on a fast tempo and both Darul Uloom Sarhad and Darul Uloom Shahi Masjid Chitral played excellent games by raiding each other's territory.

Darul Uloom Shahi Masjid Chitral took the lead through Qari Inam Ullah on the field attempt and till the end of the first session Darul Uloom Shaid Masjid team was leading by 1-0.

It was the second session in which Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran managed their position and soon succeeded in leveling the tally 1-1. This was Qari Amin Ullah who slammed in a beautiful goal on the field attempt before dodging three defenders in a row.

After leveling the tally the players of Darul Uloom Taleem Ul Quran put in more pressure and scored two more goals on the field attempt when Qari Ibrahim and Qari Asmat Ullah scored one goal each to make the tally 3-1. Thus Darul Uloom Taleem Ul Quran won the match by 3-1 and also moved to the final of the Soccer League.

