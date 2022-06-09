Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran XI beat Shahi Masjid Chitral XI team in Soccer Cup

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Dar ul Uloom Taleemul Quran Bara Gate Peshawar team beat Dar ul Uloom Shahi Masjid Chitral team on Thursday in the ongoing Madrasa (Seminary) and Minority Football Cup being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Dar ul Uloom Taleemul Quran Bara Gate Peshawar team beat Dar ul Uloom Shahi Masjid Chitral team on Thursday in the ongoing Madrasa (Seminary) and Minority Football Cup being played here at Qayyum sports Complex.

Assistant Commissioner Samia Marwat, Director NADRA Sana Ullah, former international footballer and ex-national team skipper Arshad Khan, Organizing Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah, officials and a large number of spectators were also present.

Both the teams made impressive attacks hoping to score a goal against the other. However, the team from Peshawar soon proved too strong for the one coming from Chitral.

Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran Peshawar won the match 5-2 with Qari Sohail and Qari Aftab scoring one goal each in the first 11 minutes. Qari Sohail first took the lead in the 4th minute while Qari Aftab followed with another goal in the 11th minute through a field attempt.

Taking a 2-0 lead, Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran lost some edge over the match and Darul Uloom Shahi Masjid Chitral came back strongly and succeeded in leveling the score 2-2. Qazi Jamal Ul Nasir and Qari Ibrahim scored one goal each for the Chitral XI.

At half time, the score was tied 2-2. It was in the the second half when Qari Sharifullah scored the third goal for Darul Uloom Taleemul Quran by dodging three defenders before receiving tremendous applause from the spectators. The goal injected new vigor in the Darul Uloom Taleem ul Quran team and thus Qari Aftab scored the fourth goal, his second in the match, to make the score 4-2.

Centre forward Qari Sohail slammed in a beautiful goal from his right winger position to make the score 5-2.

Darul Uloom Ul Quran Shahi Masjid Chitral tried to reduce the margin but failed. Thus, Darul Uloom Taleem Ul Quran won the match by 5-2.

