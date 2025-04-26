Open Menu

Daryl Mitchel Stars As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

Lahore Qalandars successfully chase target of 186 runs in allotted 20 overs with 5 wickets remaining at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Daryl Mitchell emerged as star after Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 5 wickets in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target of 186 runs in the allotted 20 overs with 5 wickets remaining.

For Qalandars, Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer with 64 runs, while Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten on 39. Abdullah Shafique scored 34, Fakhar Zaman 28, Mohammad Naeem 6, and Sam Billings was dismissed without scoring.

From the Sultans' side, Ubaid Shah took 2 wickets, while Mohammad Hasnain, Josh Little, and Akif Javed claimed one wicket each.

Batting first on Lahore Qalandars’ invitation, Multan Sultans posted 185 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam remained unbeaten, scoring 76 and 52 runs respectively. Yasir Khan scored 24, Usman Khan 18, and Shai Hope 9 runs.

For Qalandars, Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, and Daryl Mitchell took one wicket each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to field against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday night.

Multan Sultans had emerged victorious in the previous match.

On the points table, Lahore Qalandars have 4 points after 5 matches, while Multan Sultans have 2 points.

Playing Xis:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, Josh Little

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Super League Mitchell Lahore Qalandars Sikandar Raza Usman Khan Mohammad Rizwan Sam Billings Iftikhar Ahmed Kamran Ghulam Fakhar Zaman Afridi Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

4 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

5 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

9 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

9 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

9 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

12 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

16 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports