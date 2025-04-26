Daryl Mitchel Stars As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Lahore Qalandars successfully chase target of 186 runs in allotted 20 overs with 5 wickets remaining at Gaddafi Stadium
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2025) Daryl Mitchell emerged as star after Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 5 wickets in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars successfully chased the target of 186 runs in the allotted 20 overs with 5 wickets remaining.
For Qalandars, Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer with 64 runs, while Sikandar Raza remained unbeaten on 39. Abdullah Shafique scored 34, Fakhar Zaman 28, Mohammad Naeem 6, and Sam Billings was dismissed without scoring.
From the Sultans' side, Ubaid Shah took 2 wickets, while Mohammad Hasnain, Josh Little, and Akif Javed claimed one wicket each.
Batting first on Lahore Qalandars’ invitation, Multan Sultans posted 185 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs.
Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam remained unbeaten, scoring 76 and 52 runs respectively. Yasir Khan scored 24, Usman Khan 18, and Shai Hope 9 runs.
For Qalandars, Tom Curran, Haris Rauf, and Daryl Mitchell took one wicket each.
Earlier, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to field against Multan Sultans in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday night.
Multan Sultans had emerged victorious in the previous match.
On the points table, Lahore Qalandars have 4 points after 5 matches, while Multan Sultans have 2 points.
Playing Xis:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi
Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Hasnain, Akif Javed, Josh Little
