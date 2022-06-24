UrduPoint.com

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's Record-breaker

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batsman during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley

Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batsman during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley.

His third hundred of the three-match series took him to 482 runs, 20 more than Martin Donnelly made in 1949.

The 31-year-old Mitchell, who could still add to the tally if required to bat in the second innings, became just the fifth New Zealand batsman to score hundreds in three successive Tests.

Mitchell hit 108 in the first Test at Lord's and followed up with 190 in the second game at Trent Bridge.

But despite his impressive run spree, Test world champions New Zealand lost both matches by five wickets as the home side took an unassailble 2-0 lead.

Mitchell's latest century on Friday came off 213 balls but he was out shortly afterwards, caught by Ben Stokes off the bowling of spinner Jack Leach.

Most Test runs by a New Zealand batsman in a Test series against England (player, season, matches, innings, runs, highest score, average, 100s, 50s): Daryl Mitchell 2022 3 5 482 190 120.50 3 1 Martin Donnelly 1949 4 6 462 206 77.00 1 3Bert Sutcliffe 1949 4 7 423 101 60.42 1 4Martin Crowe 1994 3 6 380 142 63.33 2 1

