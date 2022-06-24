UrduPoint.com

Daryl Mitchell: New Zealand's Record-breaker

Muhammad Rameez Published June 24, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batter during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batter during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley.

His third hundred of the three-match series took him to 482 runs, 20 more than Martin Donnelly made in 1949.

The 31-year-old Mitchell, who could still add to the tally if required to bat in the second innings, became just the fifth New Zealander to score hundreds in three successive Tests.

Mitchell hit 108 in the first Test at Lord's and followed up with 190 in the second game at Trent Bridge.

His latest hundred put him in elite company alongside arguably Test cricket's greatest batsman.

Mitchell is only the second overseas cricketer after Australia's Donald Bradman in 1930 to score hundreds in each of the first three matches of a series in England.

But despite Mitchell's impressive run spree, Test world champions New Zealand lost both the opening matches of this series by five wickets as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mitchell's hundred on Friday came off 213 balls but he was out shortly afterwards, caught by Ben Stokes off Jack Leach.

Most Test runs by a New Zealand batter in a Test series against England (player, season, matches, innings, runs, highest score, average, 100s, 50s): Daryl Mitchell 2022 3 5 482 190 120.50 3 1 Martin Donnelly 1949 4 6 462 206 77.00 1 3 Bert Sutcliffe 1949 4 7 423 101 60.42 1 4 Martin Crowe 1994 3 6 380 142 63.33 2 1 Hundreds by overseas batsmen in the first three Tests of a series in England (season, player, match, venue, scores): 1930: Don Bradman (AUS) 1st Test, Nottingham: 8, 131 2nd Test, Lord's: 254, 1 3rd Test, Leeds: 334 2002: Daryl Mitchell (NZL) 1st Test, Lord's: 13, 108 2nd Test, Nottingham: 190, 62 no 3rd Test, Leeds: 109 Note: no = not out

More Stories From Sports

