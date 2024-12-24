Open Menu

Date For India Pakistan Champions Trophy Match Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Pakistan and India will square off in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on February 23 as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule on Tuesday

The tournament runs from February 19 to March 9 and will be split between host country Pakistan and neutral venue Dubai.

"The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai," announced the ICC.

The competing teams are divided into two Groups with defending champions Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A while Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

Pakistan, who won the title in 2017, will open the event with a match against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 while India play Bangladesh in Dubai the following day.

The first semi-final will be held in Dubai on March 4 while Lahore will stage the second the next day.

But there are two venues announced for the final, subject to India's qualification.

"Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai," said the ICC.

Schedule:

19 February, Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan

20 February, Bangladesh v India, Dubai

21 February, Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi

22 February, Australia v England, Lahore

23 February, Pakistan v India, Dubai

24 February, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi

25 February, Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi

26 February, Afghanistan v England, Lahore

27 February, Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

28 February, Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore

1 March, South Africa v England, Karachi

2 March, New Zealand v India, Dubai

4 March, Semi-final 1, Dubai

5 March, Semi-final 2, Lahore

9 March, Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, when it will be played in Dubai)

10 March, Reserve day

