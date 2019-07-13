UrduPoint.com
Dato Beng Choo Elected Head Of WBSC- Asia Baseball5 Commission

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 12:08 AM

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary General and Softball Asia President, Dato Beng Choo Low has been elected as head of WBSC- Asia Baseball5 Commission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ):World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Secretary General and Softball Asia President, Dato Beng Choo Low has been elected as head of WBSC- Asia Baseball5 Commission.

The Baseball Federation Asia and Softball Asia office bearers recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which WBSC-Asia Baseball5 Commission has been formed, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The commission aimed at to promote Baseball5 games in the Asian countries. The commission would be headed by Dato Beng Choo Low with 8 other members.

Meanwhile, addressing at WBSC Baseball5 coaching seminar held at Klang, Malaysia, she said that baseball was played in over 140 countries by 65 million people. The new game Baseball5 needs one ball only and can be played anywhere that was why Baseball5 was gaining popularity in US, European Countries and others.

She said the seminar aimed at to introduce the game among the youth of Asian countries. She expressed the hope that the participants of seminar would have learned a lot about the Baseball5 which would help them promote the game in their countries.

Dato Beng Choo Low said that 2020 was the important year for the Baseball5 as the world cup of baseball5 would be organized in the year before which Asian championship would also be organized.

She thanked the participating coaching including from Pakistan. Earlier, a tourney of the participating coaching teams was organized.

Coaching team of Pakistan led by Shiraz Asif bagged the first position.

