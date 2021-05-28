UrduPoint.com
David Alaba Signs For Real Madrid After Leaving Bayern

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:21 PM

Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said Friday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba will join Real Madrid on a five-year contract, the Spanish club said Friday.

The announcement of the signing of the 28-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with Bayern, comes a day after Zinedine Zidane quit as Real coach.

