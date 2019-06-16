David double as Canada rout Martinique

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Canada kicked off the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an emphatic win over Martinique on Saturday, outclassing the Caribbean minnows 4-0 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl in California.

Two goals from Belgium-based forward Jonathan David set the Canadians on the way to a straightforward three points in Group A before strikes from Junior Hoilett and Scott Arfield boosted the scoreline.

Canada -- the only team to break Mexico and the United States's dominance of the Gold Cup since the tournament was rebooted in 1991 -- were always in control against Martinique, an overseas region of France who are not members of FIFA.

But it took a blunder from Martinique goalkeeper Loic Chauvet and midfielder Daniel Herelle to give Canada the breakthrough on 33 minutes.

A loose pass from Chauvet was miscontrolled by Herelle, and Gent striker David pounced on the loose ball before coolly lifting his finish into the net.

David added a second in the 53rd minute, springing the Martinique defense after Sam Piette's clever lofted pass over the top to make it 2-0.

Cardiff City's Hoilett added a third on 63 minutes, bundling home a perfectly weighted cross from Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies.

Rangers midfielder Arfield completed the scoring four minutes later, shooting low into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Mexico face Cuba later Saturday in the other game of the tournament for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.