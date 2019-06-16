UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

David Double As Canada Rout Martinique

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:10 AM

David double as Canada rout Martinique

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Canada kicked off the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an emphatic win over Martinique on Saturday, outclassing the Caribbean minnows 4-0 at the Pasadena Rose Bowl in California.

Two goals from Belgium-based forward Jonathan David set the Canadians on the way to a straightforward three points in Group A before strikes from Junior Hoilett and Scott Arfield boosted the scoreline.

Canada -- the only team to break Mexico and the United States's dominance of the Gold Cup since the tournament was rebooted in 1991 -- were always in control against Martinique, an overseas region of France who are not members of FIFA.

But it took a blunder from Martinique goalkeeper Loic Chauvet and midfielder Daniel Herelle to give Canada the breakthrough on 33 minutes.

A loose pass from Chauvet was miscontrolled by Herelle, and Gent striker David pounced on the loose ball before coolly lifting his finish into the net.

David added a second in the 53rd minute, springing the Martinique defense after Sam Piette's clever lofted pass over the top to make it 2-0.

Cardiff City's Hoilett added a third on 63 minutes, bundling home a perfectly weighted cross from Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies.

Rangers midfielder Arfield completed the scoring four minutes later, shooting low into the bottom corner to make it 4-0.

Mexico face Cuba later Saturday in the other game of the tournament for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Related Topics

Canada France FIFA Gent David Pasadena United States Cuba Mexico Rose Bowl Gold From Top Bayern

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

9 hours ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.