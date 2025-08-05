David Fined For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2025 | 07:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Australia player Tim David has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth T20I against the West Indies in St. Kitts on July 28.
David was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to David’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period, said a press release.
The incident occurred in the fifth over of Australia’s innings, when Alzarri Joseph bowled a delivery to David down the leg side which was not called a wide.
David showed dissent by stretching his arms out and signaling for it to be called a wide and then walked towards the umpire with his arms still stretched out.
David admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Zahid Bassarath and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Deighton Buttler and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
