David Miller Equals Shoaib Malik's T20Is Record For Most Catches

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:18 PM

David Miller equals Shoaib Malik's T20Is record for most catches

South Africa's David Miller has equalled the record for most number of catches in T20Is during the final match against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :South Africa's David Miller has equalled the record for most number of catches in T20Is during the final match against India at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Miller caught Hardik Pandya at long-on during the 19th over of the Indian innings and in the process registered his 50th catch in T20I cricket.

The 30-year-old has 50 catches to his name in 72 T20Is matches and now is at par with Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who also has the same number of catches to his name in 111 matches, Gulf news reported.

Third on the list is former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers with 44 catches to his name, followed by Ross Taylor (44) and Suresh Raina (42).

South Africa registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over India in the final T20I and in the process drew the three-match series 1-1.

