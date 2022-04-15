UrduPoint.com

Davidovich Fokina Beats Fritz To Set Up Monte Carlo Semi With Dimitrov

Muhammad Rameez Published April 15, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Davidovich Fokina beats Fritz to set up Monte Carlo semi with Dimitrov

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters semi-final on Friday adding Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz to his high profile scalps this week with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in Monte Carlo which set up a clash with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters semi-final on Friday adding Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz to his high profile scalps this week with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in Monte Carlo which set up a clash with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, ranked 46th in the world, ousted world number one Novak Djokovic in the second round.

On Saturday, he will play Dimitrov, who battled past Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), for a place in the final.

"When you beat the world number one it gives you a lot of confidence physically, mentally and technically," said Davidovich Fokina.

"I am pushing myself every match to play harder and harder." Fritz had problems even in the first set as his Spanish opponent piled on the pressure -- the American complaining of stomach pains twice before receiving treatment from a doctor courtside.

The 10th-seeded American, who ended Rafael Nadal's unbeaten start to the season to lift his maiden Masters trophy in Indian Wells in March, nevertheless secured the first set with a second break of serve.

Davidovich Fokina battled back and levelled the match with his first set point when Fritz, surprised at the Spaniard retrieving a smash, sent his shot out.

A netted smash from Fritz gave Davidovich Fokina two match points, the first of which was saved but the Spaniard made no mistake with the second, hitting a sublime right-handed winner.

"The emotions to be in the semi-finals are so high," said Davidovich Fokina, who reached the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last year.

"I am enjoying every point. In the first set I had a lot of chances to break but I didn't do it. But I just stayed focused and believed in myself." Davidovich Fokina beat Dimitrov in their only previous meeting on clay in Rome last year.

Dimitrov sealed victory in a thrilling final set tie-break to reach the last four in Monte Carlo for the second time after 2018.

The Bulgarian secured the only break of the first set to love in the third game and held his advantage with 11th-ranked Hurkacz doing likewise in the second, breaking 4-2 with consecutive drop shots that caught his 29th-ranked opponent off-guard.

In a gripping third set, the Pole broke twice and was serving for the match at 5-4, but the former world number three clawed his way back, going on to dominate in two hours, 27 minutes to continue his push to reach a third Masters final.

Related Topics

India World Doctor Rome Poland Rafael Nadal March 2018 From Love

Recent Stories

Nearly 20 Far-Right Italian Activists to Stand Tri ..

Nearly 20 Far-Right Italian Activists to Stand Trial - Reports

49 seconds ago
 14 prisoners released from Central Jail

14 prisoners released from Central Jail

51 seconds ago
 WASA to launch crackdown against chronic defaulter ..

WASA to launch crackdown against chronic defaulters

53 seconds ago
 South Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers sear ..

South Africa flood toll nears 400 as rescuers search for missing

56 seconds ago
 Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US ..

Biden's Approval Rating at Lowest Point of Any US Presidents - Reports

4 minutes ago
 EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mis ..

EU Deplores Expulsion of Diplomats From Moscow Mission

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.