UrduPoint.com

Davies Joins Bayern's Covid List, Putting Gladbach Game In Doubt

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022.

"He (Davies) is doing well and is in house quarantine," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern are set to host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic admits they are consulting with the German Football League (DFL) about whether the game can be postponed.

"We currently have ten outfield players and two goalkeepers. That is why we are thinking about how we can play the game and have discussed the situation with the DFL," Salihamidzic told magazine Kicker on Wednesday.

"It looks like we're going to play and then we'll go into the game to win it," he added defiantly.

Davies is the latest member of Bayern's squad including captain Manuel Neuer to test positive.

Winger Leroy Sane and defender Dayot Upamecano had joined the growing list on Tuesday.

Bayern are already without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, who are with Cameroon and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Josip Stanisic is injured, while Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and centre-back Niklas Suele also sat out training on Wednesday.

Under DFL rules, the request to postpone a Bundesliga match can be rejected if a team has "15 or more players available".

However, Gladbach are preparing for the Bundesliga game "as if the match will take place", said coach Adi Huetter.

Gladbach thrashed Bayern 5-0 when the clubs met in the German Cup last October.

Bayern remain on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title and hold a nine-point lead going into the second half of the season.

Gladbach are 14th, just two points from the bottom three.

Related Topics

Africa Football Injured Sports German Germany Munich Leon Lead Senegal Cameroon October From Bayern Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

1 minute ago
 US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton p ..

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

1 minute ago
 Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house ..

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to s ..

Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to self-determination: Ali Raza

2 minutes ago
 NHA observes record revenue generation since Augus ..

NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

2 minutes ago
 UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to Engla ..

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.