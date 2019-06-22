Davis Cup-2019 Trials

UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to convey that trials for the selection of three (3) members for the Pakistan Davis Cup team will be held from 4th to 9th July, 2019, at Islamabad for the upcoming Davis Cup Group-I Tie between Pakistan and India, which will be played in September, 2019.

Top 8 ranked men’s players have been invited to participate in the trials, excluding Mr. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Mr. Aqeel Khan, who have been exempted from trials. Master Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1) and Mr. Ahmed Chaudhary have been given wild cards for the trials. List of players participating in the trials is as follows:

  1. Muhammad Abid
  2. Muzammil Murtaza
  3. Mudassar Murtaza
  4. Yousaf Khalil
  5. Shahzad Khan
  6. Muhammad Shoaib Khan
  7. Heera Ashiq
  8. Abid Ali Akbar
  9. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1, wild card)
  10. Ahmed Chaudhry (Wild Card)

Mr.

Mushaf K. Zia, a former Pak # 1 and a Davis Cupper for a decade, has been appointed as the Captain/Coach of the Pak team for the upcoming tie.

Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF and the PTF Management wish the best to all players invited for the trials, and to the selected members for the Tie.

