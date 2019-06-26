Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. India-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to announce that Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to announce that Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, 2019.

The event will be played on the Grass Courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where ties against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand were played in 2017 and 2018.

Pakistan will be playing against India after a lapse of 13 years. The last time both nations faced each other was in April 2006, when India hosted Pakistan at Mumbai.