UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. India-2019

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:46 PM

Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie Pakistan Vs. India-2019

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to announce that Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to announce that Pakistan will host India in the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I Tie in September, 2019.

The event will be played on the Grass Courts of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, where ties against Uzbekistan, Korea and Thailand were played in 2017 and 2018.

Pakistan will be playing against India after a lapse of 13 years. The last time both nations faced each other was in April 2006, when India hosted Pakistan at Mumbai.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Mumbai Islamabad Thailand Sports Uzbekistan April September 2017 2018 2019 Event Asia

Recent Stories

All political parties should support the charter o ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host summit on women’s empowerment

48 minutes ago

FTA approves 390 requests to refund housing tax wo ..

48 minutes ago

Girls studens outshine boys in SSC exams 2019 of B ..

20 minutes ago

Expenditures of PM house cut by 32%: National Asse ..

20 minutes ago

Membership of Ex-District President Malir suspende ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.