Davis Cup Group Stage Moved To September

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 08:12 PM

The Davis Cup Finals group stage has been moved forwards to September this year, with the knockout rounds still to be played two months later, organisers announced on Thursday

The International Tennis Federation said the decision was made after feedback from players about the hectic late-season schedule.

"We are committed to maintaining the traditional elements and atmosphere that make the Davis Cup so unique," said ITF president David Haggerty.

"At the same time, we're also aware that we need to remain flexible to the needs of nations, players, fans and the game as a whole.

" The group stage will be held from September 14-18, with the quarter-finals onwards from November 23-27.

Organisers said the group matches would be hosted by four different cities, with an as yet unnamed city to stage the latter ties.

Reigning champions Russia and last year's runners-up Croatia have automatically qualified for the 2022 edition, while Serbia and Britain received wildcards.

The qualification ties to decide the other 12 places are scheduled for March 4 and 5.

>