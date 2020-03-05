UrduPoint.com
Davis Cup Tie Kicks Off Friday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:57 PM

Davis Cup tie kicks off Friday

The Davis Cup tie meet and greet event was organized here at a local hotel on Thursday to welcome the Slovenian players to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):The Davis Cup tie meet and greet event was organized here at a local hotel on Thursday to welcome the Slovenian players to Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Amna Imran and President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah met the Slovenian and Pakistani players of the Davis Cup tie, said a press release.

The draw was conducted in the presence of the Referee, Federal minister, DG PSB and president PTF.

On the occasion, Dr Fehmida welcomed the Slovenian team to Pakistan saying they would feel at home as Pakistanis were known for their hospitality.

She also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan Army in their fight against terrorism and expressed that Pakistan was a safe country for foreign tourists and players.

The minister also invited the players to visit the beautiful places and tourists' sites in Pakistan and also wished good luck to the players for the Davis Cup Tie.

Salim Saifullah thanked the minister for supporting the federation.

The referee said Davis Cup tie would be played between Pakistan and Slovenia here at Pakistan Sports Complex on March 6 and 7.

He said in case the weather would not be suitable for the matches to take place on the schedule dates then it could be postponed till March 9.

